Shahrukh Khan Spotted In Stylish Black Glasses, Virat and Anushka gives ‘couple goals’ As They Twin In White | Watch Video

Check out how Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma were spotted at the airport together. On the other hand Suhana khan, Alaya F, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are also spotted at Mumbai airport today. Watch Video To See There Stylish look.

Shahrukh Khan was recently spotted at the airport decked in a jacket and sunglasses and we love it. On the other hand, the likes of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are too spinning heads big time for their latest ‘spotted’ moment at the airport. The two of them were spotted twining in off-white sweatshirts and black trousers and we love the way they were twinning and complimenting each other’s look and presence.

Written by- Ananya