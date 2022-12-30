Top Recommended Stories
Shahrukh Khan To Salman Khan, These Celebs Were Spotted At Anant Ambani’s Engagement Party | Watch Video
VIDEO: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Spotted at Anant Ambani Engagement Bash.
Anant Ambani Roka Bash Video: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor joined the celebrations at Antilia on Thursday as the Ambani family celebrated the engagement of their younger son Anant Ambani with his childhood girlfriend Radhika Merchant. While Janhvi arrived in a pink saree, Ranveer was spotted in a blue and black outfit. Watch Video to take a look at the celebs who attended the celebration.
Also Read:
- Year Ender 2022: Priyanka Chopra To Janhvi Kapoor, This Year These B-Town Celebs Slayed The Red Carpet In Phenomenal Style- Watch
- Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Unseen Proposal Picture Radiates Romance But Soni Razdan Deletes it - Check Here
- Twinkle Khanna Birthday: Throwback To The Most Hilarious Tweets Of Mrs. Funny Bones That Will Leave You In Splits - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.