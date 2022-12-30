Shahrukh Khan To Salman Khan, These Celebs Were Spotted At Anant Ambani’s Engagement Party | Watch Video

VIDEO: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Spotted at Anant Ambani Engagement Bash.

Published: December 30, 2022 6:18 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Video Desk


Anant Ambani Roka Bash Video: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor joined the celebrations at Antilia on Thursday as the Ambani family celebrated the engagement of their younger son Anant Ambani with his childhood girlfriend Radhika Merchant. While Janhvi arrived in a pink saree, Ranveer was spotted in a blue and black outfit. Watch Video to take a look at the celebs who attended the celebration.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 30, 2022 6:18 PM IST