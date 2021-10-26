Shahrukh Khan’s New Cadbury Ad : Festive season is doing rounds and just like every year Cadbury who is known for running successful ad campaigns, is back with an another relatable ad for it’s viewers featuring Megastar Shahrukh Khan . As we know that the confectionary brand Cadbury often comes up with the most unique and out of the box campaigning ideas that just instantly hits off the audience. And once again the company is back to share a strong and a powerful message through the ad. Interestingly, the brand has made Shahrukh Khan as the brand ambassador of hundreds of local businesses that have been impacted by Coronavirus and uplifting them in the post-Covid times. Watch video to know more on the ad and how audience responded to it.Also Read - National Film Awards 2021 Highlights : Superstar Rajnikanth Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Manoj Bajpayee And Dhanush Become Best Actors | Watch Video