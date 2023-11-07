Home

Shakib Al Hasan Reacts to Angelo Mathews Timed Out Dismissal, says “I Was At War”

The whole world is talking about Angelo Mathew’s Timed Out dismissal. While some people said the dismissal was justified others strongly believed that the dismissal is not ethical.

If you are wondering what excatly happened during Bangaldesh vs Sri Labka match then As per the laws, the batter needs to be ready to face the ball within two minutes of a previous dismissal but Angelo’s helmet’s strap broke when he arrived at the crease which is why he took a little time in the husstle of exchanging the new one.

Meanwhile Bangladesh Captain Shakib-Al-Hasan appealed for a timed out. Mathews made it very clear that he still have 5 seconds left and tried to convience Shakib but Shakib refused to withdraw the appeal.

While the whole world is hating on Shakib for not showing sportsmen ship, he finally explained his case.

Shakib said that he felt he “was at war” when asked about Angelo Mathews’ controversial dismissal. He elaborated and said one of the Bangladesh fielders informed him about Mathews taking time to face his first ball and that they could appeal it to the umpire.

“One of our fielders came to me and said, ‘If you appeal now, he will be out, if you are serious’. Then I appealed and the umpire asked me whether I was serious and whether I was going to take it back or not. I said no if it is in the rule if it’s out, I [won’t] take it back,” Shakib said at the post-match presentation.

“It is in the laws. I don’t know if it is right or wrong. But I felt like I was at war. I had to take decision to make sure my team wins and whatever I had to do, I had to do. Right or wrong – there will be debates. But if it’s in the rules, I don’t mind taking those chances,” he said further.

Well you heard both the sides, do let us know in the comment section below whom side do you pick.