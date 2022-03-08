Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor’s serial Naagin 6 is currently garnering headlines because of it’s new and unique stoyline and also because of the fresh faces in the serial. It features Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in lead roles. Tejasswi is winning hearts of fans with her serpent avatar, while the handsome hunk Simba is totally essaying his role as Rishabh, who is an army officer. The chemistry of both the actors and the twists and turns in the show has made Naagin 6 to maintain a good number on TRP chart. Well, did you know that makers of the serial had to struggle a lot to get the perfect Tv actor for the role of Rishabh? Yes ! You heard that right. Before approaching Simba Nagpal for the role of Rishabh, a number of A-list actors were also approached who rejected the role of Rishabh. Watch these videos to know who these popular actors are.Also Read - Nora Fatehi To Sonakshi Sinha: These Are Some Big Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Caught In Legal Troubles - Watch Full List Here