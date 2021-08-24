Exclusive interview of Shalmali Kholgade : Singing sensation Shalmali Kholgade who has given her voice in various Bollywood songs like Balam Pichkari, Latt Lag Gayi, Mai Pareshaan and many more, is all set to start her new venture that is making English Independent music. In an exclusive interview, the singer opens up about promoting Indie music, talks about independent artists and how this new idea of doing what she loves has motivated and encouraged her. She is also seen talking about her desire for acting and mentions her future projects and work as well. Watch this interview segment to know her thoughts on diversity in music.Also Read - Exclusive Interview: Sayani Gupta on Four More Shots Please, About Her Character In Kaali Peeli Tales | Watch