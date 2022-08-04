Shama Sikander Hot Looks: Beautiful and gorgeous actress Shama Sikandar is celebrating her 41st birthday today. She was Born in Rajasthan’s Makrana and moved to Mumbai in the 90s to pursue her dream of acting. The actress is well known for her as Pooja in the television show Ye Meri Life Hai. Shama has appeared in several films and music videos. She has also received acclaim for her roles in short films like Sexaholic. She has also appeared in Aamir khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann as Kamini who’s Aamir khans gf in the film. On Sharma’s 41st birthday, we have curated top 5 sexy and sizzling looks of hers that garnered headlines and left people speechlessAlso Read - Sonakshi Sinha Hot Looks: 5 Times When Dabangg Actress Left Audience Speechless With Her Bold And Sizzling Looks - Watch Video