Shamshera Public Review: The much awaited film Shamshera has finally hit the theatres today i.e. 22nd of July. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana and Tridha Choudhury in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Karan Malhotra. The film revolves around the tale of a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence against the British Rule. The actors have done heavy promotion for the film. While people have absolutely loved the trailer and songs of the film, it would be interesting to see that will they actually like the film too. In this this video, people have shared their reviews after watching the film. Watch video to know Ranbir Kapoor starrer is a hit or a flop and whether you should watch it or not. Take a look.Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz Hot Looks: Times When Barfi Actress Stunned Netizens With Her Bold And Sizzling Avatars - Watch