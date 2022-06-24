Shamshera Trailer Launch: Ranbir Kapoor’s much awaited period-drama film Shamshera’s trailer has been launched and it indeed looks promising. The trailer reveals that Ranbir Singh will be seen in double role in the movie. This would be the first double role of his career. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a character of a ruthless cop. The film is directed by Karan Malhota and produced by Aditya Chopra. Watch the video of trailer launch event here.Also Read - Shamshera Trailer Review: Ranbir Kapoor is Both Rowdy And Delightful, Sanjay Dutt Goes Brutal Again - Watch