Top 5 looks of Shanaya Kapoor: Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids. Let is tell you that she is soon going to make a grand bollywood entry with Karan Johar’s film Bedhadak. Shanaya keeps making headlines for her beauty and boldness. She posted a hot picture of herself donned in a lemon green backless satin dress, on Thursday and fans absolutely loved it. Shanaya has an amazing fashion and styling sense due to which people even call her a style diva. The actress is very active on Instagram and keeps posting bold and sizzling pictures. So let’s have a look at her top 5 stunning looks of Shanaya Kapoor. Watch video.Also Read - Best Budget Smartphone: Mobile Phones Under Rs 10,000 In India | India.com Tech Reveal