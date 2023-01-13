Home

Video Gallery

Sharad Yadav Passes Away At 75, PM Modi And These Big Leaders Express Grief- Watch Video

Sharad Yadav Passes Away At 75, PM Modi And These Big Leaders Express Grief- Watch Video

In 1974 Sharad Yadav was elected MP from Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat for the first time. During this he was also associated with the JP movement. Watch video to know who all expressed grief on the politicians death.

Sharad Yadav death: Former senior JDU leader and former MP Sharad Yadav is no more. He breathed his last at the age of 75. All the leaders across including PM Naredra Modi the country have expressed grief over the death of Sharad Yadav and everyone is remembering his political journey. Sharad Yadav, who started with student politics, achieved a very high position in politics and reached the Lok Sabha several times. Watch video to know who all expressed grief on the politicians death.