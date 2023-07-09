Home

Video Gallery

Sharib Hashmi in The Weekend Show: “I Wish My Father Was Alive to See I’ve Become a Hero” | Exclusive

Sharib Hashmi in The Weekend Show: “I Wish My Father Was Alive to See I’ve Become a Hero” | Exclusive

Sharib Hashmi opens up in an emotional conversation in The Weekend Show as he talks about his late father, a popular film journalist. The Family Man actor also spills the beans on Tarla, and the new sesaon of the Amazon Prime Video show.

Sharib Hashmi in The Weekend Show: Actor Sharib Hashmi, the ‘Family Man’ is back to entertain the audience with his new film ‘Tarla’, a biopic streaming on ZEE5. In The Weekend Show with Vineeta Kumar, he speaks about living a proud and happy life, and how he decided to restart his life by becoming an actor at 33. Sharib says his late father, who was a respected film journalist wanted him to become an actor but it was him who had insecurities with his appearance. This is the story of a man who loves, lives, inspires, and believes in his father’s blessings.

Trending Now

Know the Sharib Hashmi you never got to know in this emotional conversation. Also, he talks about his latest film ‘Tarla‘, also starring Huma Qureshi, which is currently streaming on ZEE5.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.