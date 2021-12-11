Exclusive interview of Rannvijay Singha : The popular youth icon and host Rannvijay Singha who has hosted some really famous reality shows of MTV, be it Splitsvilla or Roadies, is now all geared up to host Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is an American business reality Tv series which will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television from 20th of December. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the host cum actor opened up on his excitement about hosting Shark Tank India. He also opened up on Mismatched season 3. Watch this exclusive interview of Rannvijay Singha.Also Read - Jaqueline Fernandez Detained At Mumbai Airport From Flying Abroad Over Extortion Case, Watch Video To Find Out Why