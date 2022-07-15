Shahrukh Khan was spotted at the airport in a funky look. In a black hoodie and denim jeans. Shahrukh looked very charming. Shahrukh Khan arrived in his BMW 7 Series at Airport. He also carried a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 3 Lakh. The way he carried his bag, reminded us of DDLJ. Louis Vuitton bags are very expensive and classy at the same time. Shahrukh’s airport looks are always on point.Also Read - 10 Style Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan's 90s Wardrobe

Written by- Ananya