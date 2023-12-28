By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Shashi Tharoor on Congress’ leaders invited to Ram temple inauguration
Speaking on party leadership invited to Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that individuals should make a ...
Speaking on party leadership invited to Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that individuals should make a reasonable choice. If you don’t go that means you are anti-Hindu. Let the individuals make a reasonable choice.”