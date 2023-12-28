Home

Video Gallery

Shashi Tharoor on Congress’ leaders invited to Ram temple inauguration

Shashi Tharoor on Congress’ leaders invited to Ram temple inauguration

Speaking on party leadership invited to Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that individuals should make a ...

Speaking on party leadership invited to Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that individuals should make a reasonable choice. If you don’t go that means you are anti-Hindu. Let the individuals make a reasonable choice.”

Trending Now

You may like to read