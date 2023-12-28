Top Trending Videos

Shashi Tharoor on Congress’ leaders invited to Ram temple inauguration

Speaking on party leadership invited to Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that individuals should make a ...

Updated: December 28, 2023 5:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

Speaking on party leadership invited to Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that individuals should make a reasonable choice. If you don’t go that means you are anti-Hindu. Let the individuals make a reasonable choice.”

