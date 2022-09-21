TV Actor Ekta Sharma: Ekta Sharma, a popular tv actress is now working in a call center. She is popularly known for her role in Bepanah Pyaar, Kkusum, and Saas Bhi Kabhi bahu thi. The actress decided to take up the job as she failed to find work in television post-pandemic. According to Ekta, she had approached her contacts in the TV industry to find work, but nothing materialized. Ekta Sharma revealed that she is also fighting the custody battle for her daughter. Ekta Sharma quoted, ’She is a warrior, rather than sitting at home, she will go out and earn’. Ekta Sharma revealed that she was modeling from her school days, and had no experience working in another field.Also Read - Auto Driver To Comedy King, A Glance At Raju Srivastava's Success Story | Watch Video

