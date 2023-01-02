Sheezan’s Lawyer Accused Tunisha’s Mother Of Controlling Her Life And Finances At The Press Conference | Watch Video

In Tunisha Sharma's death case, Accused Actor Sheezan Khan’s family held a press conference in Mumbai on Monday 2 January, where they denied all the allegations against the actor by the family of Tunisha Sharma. Watch Video

A few days after Tunisha Sharma’s mother and uncle leveled charges against actor Sheezan Khan in a press conference, Refuting all the allegations, Sheezan’s mother, sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, and his lawyer on Monday morning claimed that the actor had a very cordial and understanding relationship with Tunisha and their lawyer Shailendra Mishra accused Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, of trying to control her life and claimed relations between the two were strained. Watch Video to know the whole story.