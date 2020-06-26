Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala spoke about how she has always found the concept of adoption appealing from a young age. She also spoke about how it was difficult for her husband and actor Parag Tyagi to understand her feelings about the concept though his family is comfortable with the idea. She said that she was inspired by actress Sunny Leone’s decision to adopt baby girl Nisha. During the Q&A part of the interview, Shefali was asked which superstar she would like to spend the COVID-19 lockdown with, and she immediately said Salman Khan and Sunny Leone. Also Read - Namit Das on Spending COVID-19 Lockdown Dubbing All Shows he Has Shot For And More