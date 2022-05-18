Shehnaaz Gill stunning looks: The bold and beautiful actress Shehnaaz Gill always grabs headlines for her cute antics and beauty. The actress is all set to be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Fans are genuinely happy for Shehnaaz’s new Bollywood journey and have been wishing and blessing her. Let us tell you that Shehnaaz is not just a great actress and entertainer, but also is a fashion diva. Shehnaaz slays anything she wears, be it traditional or western. Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 fame uploaded a bold picture on Instagram wherein she donned a black latex body fit dress and looked stunning. So, we have compiled some of the best stunning looks of Shehnaaz Gill for you. Have a look.Also Read - What ! Rakhi Sawant Has Finally Found The Love Of Her Life Again, Blows Him A Virtual Kiss On Video Call | Watch Video