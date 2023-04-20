Home

Shehnaaz Gill Bodycon Looks: Checkout Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Fame Shehnaaz’s Bold And Stunning Bodycon Dress Looks | Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill Bodycon Looks: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The actress is currently busy promoting the film. For KKBKKJ Promotions, the actress wore a black thigh high slit gown. She looked like an absolute diva in that attire. We know how much Shehnaaz Gill loves lo wear bodycon outfits as it is very evident through her Instagram. Checkout her trend Bodycon outfits that will leave you speechless. Watch video.