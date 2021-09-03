Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla passed away at 40, due to sudden cardiac arrest on Thursday, September 2, 2021. The nation is in shock. From Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill to Divyanka Tripathi came to pay final tribute to actor Sidharth Shukla. Have a look at the video to watch his final journey from cooper hospital to home and to his last rites. Gone Too Soon.