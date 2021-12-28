Shehnaaz Gill latest video : It seems that Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill is slowly overcoming from the sudden demise of her alleged boyfriend Siddharth Shukla. Recently, Shehnaaz was spotted dancing and singing in a jovial mood at a friends engagement party. The Bigg Boss 13 fame looked stunning in a shimmery black dress. Checkout this video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing and enjoying in the party.Also Read - Salman Khan Turns 56 Today: This is Why Dabang Actor Got Trolled In BB15 House | Watch Video