Shehnaaz Gill latest video : It seems that Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill is slowly overcoming from the sudden demise of her alleged boyfriend Siddharth Shukla. Recently, Shehnaaz was spotted dancing and singing in a jovial mood at a friends engagement party. The Bigg Boss 13 fame looked stunning in a shimmery black dress. Checkout this video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing and enjoying in the party.Also Read - Salman Khan Turns 56 Today: This is Why Dabang Actor Got Trolled In BB15 House | Watch Video Also Read - Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: Bollywood's Leading Divas Who Aced Fitness Game In 2021 | Checkout Video Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: 'I Want To Inspire People Through Acting', Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu On Her Journey And Her Biggest Support | Watch Video