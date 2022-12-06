Shehnaaz Gill Looks Majestic In Her New Song’ Ghani Sayani’, MC Square Rocks The Song | Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and dropped her new song Ghani Sayani with MC Square. Fans praised their song, with some finding it really addictive, and others giving a shoutout to Shehnaaz's Haryanvi accent. Watch the video to see her gorgeous look and video.

After creating buzz around their new song, Shehnaaz Gill and Hustle 2 winner MC Square-starrer ‘Ghani Syaani’ is finally out. From Honsla Rakh 2 actor’s sizzling moves to her enthralling chemistry with the rapper, the video is definitely a visual treat, especially for those who have been awaiting Gill to share the screen space with Square. The Hustle 2 winner is shown searching for water at the beginning of the music video. Even though he finally locates one, the water is lethal. Despite knowing that drinking that water could kill him, he still does it but there’s a catch. To know the layers of the song watch video.

Written by- Ananya