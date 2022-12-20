Shehnaaz Gill Performs ‘Gidda’ During Ramp Walk, Netizens Praise Her Confidence | Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the entertainment industry currently. Whether it is a Bollywood movie, Bigg Boss 15 stage or the digital world, she’s spread her wings all across. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was seen walking the ramp yesterday but what stole hearts was her performing Gidda. Watch video

Shehnaaz Gill walked the ramp in Delhi on Sunday and her fans couldn’t help but praise her appearance in a western gown. The actor turned showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show Season 4 in Delhi and shared a video from the event on Instagram. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz simply wrote on Instagram, “thank you everyone.” The video shows Shehnaaz in a soft pink mermaid gown and her hair flowing in soft curls. She walked the ramp with a straight face but couldn’t stop herself from smiling as the audience cheered for her. watch video to see full details.