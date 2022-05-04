Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan Eid Party: On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and husband Aayush Sharma hosted a grand star studded Eid party on 3rd of May. The party was filled with glamour and fun as several big Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and others were snapped. Among these big B-Town celebrities, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was also snapped at the party. The actress was wearing a black sharara and looked stunning in minimal make-up. The actress was escorted out of the party by Salman Khan. They greeted each other in the most adorable way. Salman and Shehnaaz posed for the paps, had a quick conversation and then hugged each other. As the two of them parted their ways, Shehnaaz was once again seen hugging and kissing Salan Khan. Watch video yourself.Also Read - Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan Celebrated Eid With Fans Gathered Outside Mannat and Galaxy, Watch Video