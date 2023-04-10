Home

Video Gallery

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Steal The Show With Grand Entry

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Steal The Show With Grand Entry

Shehnaaz Gill Twins With Salaman Khan At 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch' | Watch Video

The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Jaan announced the trailer release date of the Salman Khan-starrer. They also released a video where other stars of the film, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Pooja Hegde talked about Salman. Shehnaaz pulled off a black netted corset top paired with shots of the same shade. She styled her attire with a black blazer. A chic black bag, heels, straight hair and Kohl-rimmed eyes completed her look for the trailer launch. She was truly a vision to behold.