Shehzada Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput & Others Spotted | Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa and many others attended the special screening of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada on Thursday.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada released on Friday. Ahead of the release, a special screening was held for their industry friends in Mumbai on Thursday and all from Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa were in attendance. Cast members Kartik, Kriti, Ronit Roy and Ankur Rathee’s families also joined them at the screening.