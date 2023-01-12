Home

Shehzada Trailer Launch: Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon’s Grand Entry At The Trailer Launch Of The Upcoming Action Drama – Watch Video

Shehzada Trailer Launch: The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon much-awaited film Shehzada’s trailer is out. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. It also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Shehzada is all set to hit theatres on February 10,2023. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. On the trailer launch event of the film, Kartik and Kriti made a grand entry. Watch video.