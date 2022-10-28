Big Boss 16 Controversy: A complaint has been filed against Sherlyn Chopra for demanding the removal of the ‘Humshakal’ director, Sajid Khan from the long-running TV show Big Boss 16 on Colors. Complainant Faizan Ansari, an entertainment industry professional, filed a police complaint against the actress at the Versova police station in Mumbai. During his interaction with the media, Ansari cast his support to #MeToo accused Khan. He said, “merely being accused of #MeToo doesn’t make Sajid Khan a villain. The verdict on Sajid’s case is not yet out and thus one cannot blacklist a person until proven guilty by a court.” Watch video to know full details on this controversy.Also Read - Entertainment: Shehnaaz Gill Goes Full Desi As She Enjoys A Meal Sitting On The Floor With Fans In Dubai | Watch Video

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Fighter Release Date: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Live Actioner to Release on THIS Day