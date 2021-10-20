Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Latest news : Sherlyn Chopra who charged Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for harassment case a week ago, has been filed with Rs 50 crore defamation case. According to the reports, Sherlyn, on 14th of October had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police, against the duo for mentally and sexually harassing her and even committing fraud against her. Now the couple has taken strict actions against her by sending her a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore. Earlier, Sherlyn also alleged that Raj had threatened her various times which led her withdraw the case against him. watch this video to know the entire story.Also Read - Want A Toned Body Like Ranveer Singh? Follow These Steps | Watch Ranveer Singh's Fitness Mantra