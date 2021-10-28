Sherlyn Chopra Latest News And Updates : Sherlyn Chopra has replied to the defamation notice of Rs. 50 crore sent by businessman Raj Kundra and wife Shilpa Shetty. In her response, Chopra has sent a notice to the couple seeking Rs 75 crore for torturing her mentally. The actress also claimed that the couple had threatened her with underworld. Watch this press conference video where Sherlyn can be seen talking about the defamation case in detail. Watch video.Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Seeks Rs 75 Crore From Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra For Allegedly Mentally Harassing Her