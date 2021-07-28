Shibani Dandekar’s Exclusive Interview: Shibani Dandekar, an actress, singer and model has appeared as a host in many popular television shows like The Stage, Indian Premiere League and many more. She has also made her appearance in many films and web series. Best remembered as a television host, Shibani’s most awaited short film February: A Dinner In Lockdown, which is a part of Love In The Times of Corona has been released on Voot Select. She stars opposite Shekhar Ravjiani in the film that mirrors the turbulence in their relationship during COVID-19. Apart from this Shibani had also made the headlines for her relationship with Farhan Akhtar. And this time, Shibani has exclusively revealed about her wedding plans with Farhan and we are sure how curious you are. Watch the interview now to know it all.Also Read - Celebrities Spotted: From Shahid Kapoor to Sunny Leone, Know Who All Were Spotted Recently | Watch Out