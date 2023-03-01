Home

Video Gallery

Shigella Bacteria Creates ‘Serious Threat’ In US, Symptoms, Causes And Treatment, All You Need To Know About It – Watch Video

Shigella Bacteria Creates ‘Serious Threat’ In US, Symptoms, Causes And Treatment, All You Need To Know About It – Watch Video

Shigella bacteria is a drug resistant stomach bug and is affecting thousands of Americans. The rise of the cases that are linked to the drug resistant stomach bug has been noted since 2015.

Shigella bacteria: National public health organization of the United States has issued a warning about the alarming rise of shigella bacteria cases in the country. Shigella bacteria is a drug resistant stomach bug and is affecting thousands of Americans. The rise of the cases that are linked to the drug resistant stomach bug has been noted since 2015. Health officials have called it a serious public threat. Let’s know more about shigella bacteria in this video.