Shikara Public Review: It Shows The Pain of Kashmiri Pandits
The movie has touched a raw nerve, and many felt that it has been well presented.
The film’s core — exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in early 1990 owing to Islamist insurgency — promises poignant drama. Those who have watched it have nothing but praise for it with most saying that it showed the pain that Kashmiri Pandits went through. Actors Sadia and Aadil Khan were also praised for their work. Shikara was released on February 7.
Published Date: February 7, 2020 11:35 PM IST