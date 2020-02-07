The film’s core — exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in early 1990 owing to Islamist insurgency — promises poignant drama. Those who have watched it have nothing but praise for it with most saying that it showed the pain that Kashmiri Pandits went through. Actors Sadia and Aadil Khan were also praised for their work. Shikara was released on February 7.

