Shikhar Dhawan Witnesses Near Death Experience

Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan recently had an adventurous scuba-diving experience during his time off from the cricket field. He was last seen in action during IPL 2023, where he led the Punjab Kings. Gabbar' is currently enjoying his time off the field with adventurous activities. Dhawan gave a glimpse of his diving experience by sharing a video on social media. He captioned it "Maut ko choo ke takkk se wapas aa sakta hoon".

