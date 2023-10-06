Shikhar_Dhawan_divorce

Shikhar Dhawan Aesha Mukherjee Divorce: Delhi Court has granted cricketer Shikhar Dhawan a divorce based on the grounds of “cruelty” inflicted upon him by his estranged wife, Aesha Dhawan. The couple, who got married in 2012, has a 10-year-old son named Zoraver Dhawan, and both Aesha and Zoraver hold Australian citizenship. Notably, Aesha had a previous marriage and has two daughters from her first husband. Family Court Judge Harish Kumar accepted Shikhar Dhawan’s accusations against his wife, as Aesha was unable to prove them false. The judge’s decision was influenced by the observation that Mr. Dhawan had endured mental agony due to his wife’s actions. Aesha’s insistence on living in Australia created a “long-distance marriage” scenario, resulting in Mr. Dhawan being separated from his son for an extended period. This divorce marks a significant development in the personal life of the popular cricketer.

