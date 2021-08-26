Yoga Asanas by Shilpa Shetty birthday special : An avid yoga practitioner and a fitness freak, Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared a video on her Instagram account wherein she can be seen practicing a few yoga asanas namely, Virbhadrasana, Malasana and dynamic hip opening flow while stating it’s benefits in her caption as well. She also mentions that she resorts to yoga whenever she feels low as it helps her to stay calm and focused. Watch this video to know more.Also Read - On Shilpa Shetty's Birthday, Husband Raj Kundra Makes A Comeback On Social Media With A Sweet Note For His Wife - See Post