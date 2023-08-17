Home

Video Gallery

Shimla Landslide: Day 4 Of The Rescue Operations On Shimla’s Summer Hill, 14 Bodies Recovered So Far

Shimla Landslide: Day 4 Of The Rescue Operations On Shimla’s Summer Hill, 14 Bodies Recovered So Far

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The state has been witnessing heavy downpours for the past few weeks resulting in damage to buildings and properties. On August 17, a search and rescue operation continued at Shimla’s Summer Hill area which was hit by a landslide on August 14. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police, and Home Guards are carrying away rescue operations with the help of heavy machinery.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), August 17 : Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The state has been witnessing heavy downpours for the past few weeks resulting in damage to buildings and properties. On August 17, a search and rescue operation continued at Shimla’s Summer Hill area which was hit by a landslide on August 14. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police, and Home Guards are carrying away rescue operations with the help of heavy machinery. As per officials, till now 14 bodies recovered out of 21 bodies that were trapped due to the

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.