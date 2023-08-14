Home

Shimla Shiv Temple Collapses Due To Heavy Landslide, At Least 21 Killed In The Mishap – WATCH

The temple collapsed after being hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. Rescue operations by SDRF, NDRF and Indian Army are underway. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh were present on the spot to take stock of the situation.

Shimla Temple collapse: Atleast 21 people have been killed and 20-25 people are feared to be trapped under the debris of a temple that collapsed in Summer Hill area of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on August 14. The temple collapsed after being hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. Rescue operations by SDRF, NDRF and Indian Army are underway. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh were present on the spot to take stock of the situation. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was also present on the spot. “20-25 people are trapped under debris here (Summer Hill, Shimla). 21 people died in the last 24 hours in the state. I appeal to people to stay indoors, to not venture near rivers and landslide-prone areas. Restoration works will begin as soon as the rain stops,” said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

