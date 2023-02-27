Shivamogga Airport: PM Modi Inaugurates Lotus-Shaped Shivamogga Airport Today, Interesting Facts About It That You Should Know – Video

Home

Shivmogga Airport: Pm Narendra Modi has inaugurated Shivamogga airport in Karnataka today i.e. On 27th of February. This has been done to boost connectivity and accessibility of Karnataka City and other neighboring areas in the Malnad region. The greenfield domestic airport has been constructed under the Centre’s UDAN scheme. And has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crores and can accommodate 300 passengers per hours. The airport has been built on 775 acres of land and apart from the runway, terminal building, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall. Watch video to know more