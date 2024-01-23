Home

Shoaib Malik accused of match fixing at Bangladesh Premier League 2024

The sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is up and running with close encounters, big hits and lots more. During the sixth match of the season which saw Fortune Barishal take on the Khulna Tigers hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons despite some good cricket. The Tigers won the match by eight wickets, but it was Shoaib Malik, whose performance came under the scanner after he – being a spinner – bowled three no-balls in an over. Now, fans are taking to social space and reacting to Malik’s efforts, some fans reckon – the Pakistani veteran cricketer fixed the match. Check the reactions.

Will there be an investigation into this? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the Barishal side batted first and posted a solid 187 for four in the stipulated 20 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 68* off 39 balls. Chasing 188 to win, the Tigers gunned down the chase with two overs to spare. Anamul Haque and Evin Lewis hit blazing fifties to lay the foundation for the chase. With the win, the Tigers keep their winning streak intact. They are at the top of the table with two wins from two games.

