Shoaib Malik And Sania Mirza Launch Their Signature Perfume : Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik are presently in Pakistan these days. Two of them launched their perfume brands 'All Rounder' and 'Smash'. The brands were launched in Karachi, Pakistan. Both the perfumes have been launched under Jay Fragrance company. One perfume is in the name of Sania Mirza and one in the name of Shoaib Malik. Many celebrities attended the launch. Actress Ayesha Omar was also present at the launch. The launch news was shares by Sania Mirza on her Instagram handle.