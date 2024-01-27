Home

Shoaib Malik refuses fixing claims, shares video clarification from BPL team owner

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shoaib Malik was caught in a controversy last week when he bowled three no balls in an over during a Bangladesh Premier League match against Khulna Tigers. The incident, which took place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, went viral on social media platforms, with some fans also insinuating a potential match-fixing. A similar concern was also raised by Fortune Barishal’s team owner, Mizanur Rahman, who urged for an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit during a chat on a private news channel.

Malik had left the franchise for personal reasons and travelled to Dubai soon after the game, and on Friday, it was reported that the franchise had terminated his contract. However, hours after the news, Malik posted a statement on his official social media handles addressing the fixing allegations in detail. Malik stated that he had a “thorough discussion” with the team captain, Tamim Iqbal, before leaving the franchise for Dubai and dismissed the “rumours” over his commitment to the franchise.

