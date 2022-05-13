The egg shape white diamond is billed as the largest of its kind. The stone was purchased by an unspecified private buyer. The pre-auction estimate was between 19M and 30M francs. This diamond is 228-carat pear-shaped G-Color stone. It has platinum pendant mounting And has a gross weight of 61.3 grams (2.2 ounces). It has dimensions of 5.4 centimeters by 3.1 centimeters (2.1 inches by 1.2 inches). 205 carat yellow stone was soled for more than $14M at Geneva auction.