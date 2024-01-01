Top Trending Videos

Shocking footage shows Israeli army’s combat dogs neutralising Hamas terrorists in Gaza

Updated: January 1, 2024 11:27 PM IST

By Video Desk

The Israeli army released a footage of its Oketz Unit combat dogs. Oketz dogs belong to the Israeli army’s canine unit and each dog is trained to attack, detect explosives, and search and rescue.

