By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Shocking footage shows Israeli army’s combat dogs neutralising Hamas terrorists in Gaza
The Israeli army released a footage of its Oketz Unit combat dogs. Oketz dogs belong to the Israeli army’s canine ...
The Israeli army released a footage of its Oketz Unit combat dogs. Oketz dogs belong to the Israeli army’s canine unit and each dog is trained to attack, detect explosives, and search and rescue.