Shilpa Shetty's Involvement in Raj Kundra's Case: Is Shilpa Shetty involved in Raj Kundra's Case? As per the latest update on the Raj Kundra pornography case, Shilpa Shetty may likely be called for interrogation again. On 23rd July, police conducted a raid at their home in Juhu. The first statement of Shilpa Shetty regarding the alleged porn racket was taken on Friday. The actress claimed that she was completely unaware of the exact nature of content on Hotshot app. According to the sources, Shilpa also claimed that her husband is innocent and stressed on the difference between 'erotica' and 'pornography'. To know more about the story watch the video now.