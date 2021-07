Rakhi Sawants Reaction on Raj Kundra Case: Rakhi Sawant is famous for keeping her words open in the Bollywood industry. Recently Rakhi has given her reaction on the link-up of the models in the Raj Kundra case. In the video, Rakhi is seen defending Raj Kundra and taking a jibe at the models. Rakhi will also be seen telling you why Raj Kundra did not offer her the film. Watch the full video to know more about it.Also Read - Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: WATCH How Kriti Sanon Celebrated Her Birthday With Media At Maddock Films Office Khar