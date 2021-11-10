Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh Bapat: Raqesh Bapat was admitted to the hospital after leaving the Bigg Boss house in the afternoon on November 9, after immense pain due to kidney stones. He recently entered Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant. Fans were loving the romantic angle between contestant Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. Watch the video now.Also Read - Poonam Pandey's Husband Got Arrested For Assaulting Her, Actress Admitted In Hospital With Injuries: Details Inside