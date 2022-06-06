Viral Video:
A video of a boy performing a stunt on a bike has gone viral on Internet. The stunt went wrong which led to a horrible accident. This incident took place on Ganga Driveway in Patna. In this video a boy is riding a bike in speed, which was coming from the wrong side. On the other hand, a woman is riding a scooty which is coming from another side. Suddenly they both collided. People are stunned after watching this video.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Tries to Record Dance Reel In Front of Bull, Then This Funny Thing Happens | Watch Also Read - Britney Spears Shares Video With Pasoori Playing in The Background, Fans Can't Keep Calm | Watch Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes Dosa On Vespa Scooter As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees in Hyderabad | Watch