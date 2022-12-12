Top Recommended Stories
Shocking! Tale Of These 5 Thugs, Will Surprise You| Watch Video
You must have heard many stories of thugs in your childhood. But today when people have become so developed and can get information through technology and all means, some promising thugs very easily fool them. Know about such 5 big thugs in this video
Who does not know the well-known thug Natwarlal, who sold even the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort? But some so many anonymous thugs used to easily escape by tricking people. When they came under the grips of the police, everyone was surprised to hear their exploits. Watch the video to know who are these ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ and their intresting crime Story.
Written By: Piyush Kumar
